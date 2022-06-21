Western Strike 22 is a multi-state field artillery training exercise held from June 7-16, 2022, at Orchard Combat Training Center near Boise, Idaho. The exercise is intended to hone Soldier proficiency in large-scale combat operations and mission essential tasks. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Alejandro Lucero, Sgt. Ariel Solomon, and Staff Sgt. Jordan Hack)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2022 10:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|848082
|VIRIN:
|220607-Z-WL379-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109071931
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|ID, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Western Strike 22 - Social Media, by Jay Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
