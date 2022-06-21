Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Western Strike 22 - Social Media

    ID, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2022

    Video by Jay Martinez 

    National Guard Bureau

    Western Strike 22 is a multi-state field artillery training exercise held from June 7-16, 2022, at Orchard Combat Training Center near Boise, Idaho. The exercise is intended to hone Soldier proficiency in large-scale combat operations and mission essential tasks. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Alejandro Lucero, Sgt. Ariel Solomon, and Staff Sgt. Jordan Hack)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2022
    Date Posted: 06.23.2022 10:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 848082
    VIRIN: 220607-Z-WL379-1001
    Filename: DOD_109071931
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: ID, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Western Strike 22 - Social Media, by Jay Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Orchard Combat Training Center
    Western Strike
    Western Strike 22

