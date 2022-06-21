African Lion 2022 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia, June 6 - 30. More than 7,500 participants from 28 nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL22 is a joint all-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, employing a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants and set the theater for strategic access. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Raya Feltner)
|06.21.2022
|06.23.2022 09:31
|B-Roll
|848063
|220621-F-VJ231-165
|DOD_109071713
|00:03:42
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|1
|1
This work, African Lion 2022, by Amn Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
