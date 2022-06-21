Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    African Lion 2022

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.21.2022

    Video by Airman Raya Feltner 

    AFN Aviano

    African Lion 2022 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia, June 6 - 30. More than 7,500 participants from 28 nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL22 is a joint all-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, employing a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants and set the theater for strategic access. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Raya Feltner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2022
    Date Posted: 06.23.2022 09:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848063
    VIRIN: 220621-F-VJ231-165
    Filename: DOD_109071713
    Length: 00:03:42
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    TAGS

    C-17
    Aviano Air Base
    AfricanLion
    173 Airborne Brigade
    StrongerTogether

