    Ask Mehmet: Summer sites

    1, TURKEY

    06.06.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Dillon Audit 

    AFN Incirlik

    Mehmet Birbiri, 39th Air Base Wing’s host nation advisor, shares what there is to do in the summer on Incirlik Air Base, June 1, 2022. Mehmet has worked on Incirlik Air Base for nearly 50 years and said he has enjoyed answering questions members of Incirlik Air Base have about Turkey. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.23.2022 07:02
    Category: Interviews
    Location: 1, TR

    TAGS

    turkey
    summer
    tourism
    history
    mehmet

