Ask Mehmet: Summer sites

Mehmet Birbiri, 39th Air Base Wing’s host nation advisor, shares what there is to do in the summer on Incirlik Air Base, June 1, 2022. Mehmet has worked on Incirlik Air Base for nearly 50 years and said he has enjoyed answering questions members of Incirlik Air Base have about Turkey. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)