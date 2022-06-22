Online conversation with NATO Secretary General and POLITICO (opening remarks)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/848054" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, participated at an online conversation with POLITICO journalist Lili Bayer, in Brussels on 22 June 2022.



Broadcasters can use the footage free of charge, but the POLITICO logo needs to be visible, and the coverage needs to mention that this is an interview organised by POLITICO.