Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Online conversation with NATO Secretary General and POLITICO (opening remarks)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BELGIUM

    06.22.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    The NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, participated at an online conversation with POLITICO journalist Lili Bayer, in Brussels on 22 June 2022.

    Broadcasters can use the footage free of charge, but the POLITICO logo needs to be visible, and the coverage needs to mention that this is an interview organised by POLITICO.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2022
    Date Posted: 06.23.2022 05:56
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 848054
    VIRIN: 220622-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_109071562
    Length: 00:08:51
    Location: BE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    SG remarks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT