Force of Innovation

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 3d Marines, 3d Marine Division complete a six-month deployment under 4th Marines in Okinawa, Japan, as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. Forward-deployed within the first island chain, 1/3 conducted a series of combat rehearsals, preparing to fight and win alongside their allies and partners, and to deter and defeat any threat to regional security. 1/3 will transition to the 3d Littoral Combat Team on June 23, 2022. (U.S. Marine Corps video Cpl. Joshua Brittenham)