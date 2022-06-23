Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Force of Innovation

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.23.2022

    Video by Cpl. Joshua Brittenham 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 3d Marines, 3d Marine Division complete a six-month deployment under 4th Marines in Okinawa, Japan, as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. Forward-deployed within the first island chain, 1/3 conducted a series of combat rehearsals, preparing to fight and win alongside their allies and partners, and to deter and defeat any threat to regional security. 1/3 will transition to the 3d Littoral Combat Team on June 23, 2022. (U.S. Marine Corps video Cpl. Joshua Brittenham)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2022
    Date Posted: 06.23.2022 06:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 848051
    VIRIN: 220623-M-WW783-1001
    Filename: DOD_109071506
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Force of Innovation, by Cpl Joshua Brittenham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

