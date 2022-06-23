U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 3d Marines, 3d Marine Division complete a six-month deployment under 4th Marines in Okinawa, Japan, as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. Forward-deployed within the first island chain, 1/3 conducted a series of combat rehearsals, preparing to fight and win alongside their allies and partners, and to deter and defeat any threat to regional security. 1/3 will transition to the 3d Littoral Combat Team on June 23, 2022. (U.S. Marine Corps video Cpl. Joshua Brittenham)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2022 06:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|848051
|VIRIN:
|220623-M-WW783-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109071506
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Force of Innovation, by Cpl Joshua Brittenham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
