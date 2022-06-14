204th Army Band plays during Fort McCoy's 2022 Army Birthday Celebration, Part V

The 204th Army Band plays a music selection June 14, 2022, at McCoy's Community Center for the 2022 Army Birthday Celebration at Fort McCoy, Wis. The band played numerous songs that included pop and country songs. The band played while event-goers enjoyed a special lunch prepared by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2022 00:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848025
|VIRIN:
|220614-A-OK556-535
|Filename:
|DOD_109071218
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
