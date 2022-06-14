Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    204th Army Band plays during Fort McCoy's 2022 Army Birthday Celebration, Part V

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2022

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The 204th Army Band plays a music selection June 14, 2022, at McCoy's Community Center for the 2022 Army Birthday Celebration at Fort McCoy, Wis. The band played numerous songs that included pop and country songs. The band played while event-goers enjoyed a special lunch prepared by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.23.2022 00:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848025
    VIRIN: 220614-A-OK556-535
    Filename: DOD_109071218
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Wisconsin
    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    Army Birthday
    204th Army Band

