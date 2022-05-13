NAVSEA Leaders discuss NSS-SY Wins at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & IMF

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



During their recent visit, Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Commander, VADM Bill Galinis and NAVSEA Executive Director, Ms. Giao Phan had the opportunity to review shipyard operations and discuss the corporate Naval Sustainment System-Shipyards (NSS-SY) initiative with our workforce. In this video, VADM Galinis, Ms. Phan, and Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Commander, CAPT Richard Jones, describing recent NSS-SY wins at the shipyard.