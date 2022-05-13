NAVSEA Leaders discuss NSS-SY Wins at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & IMF

During their recent visit, Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Commander, VADM Bill Galinis and NAVSEA Executive Director, Ms. Giao Phan had the opportunity to review shipyard operations and discuss the corporate Naval Sustainment System-Shipyards (NSS-SY) initiative with our workforce. In this video, VADM Galinis, Ms. Phan, and Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Commander, CAPT Richard Jones, describing recent NSS-SY wins at the shipyard.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2022 20:21
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|848016
|VIRIN:
|130522-N-H0944-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109071020
|Length:
|00:03:47
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
