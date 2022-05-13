Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSEA Leaders discuss NSS-SY Wins at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & IMF

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Video by Dave Amodo 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    During their recent visit, Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Commander, VADM Bill Galinis and NAVSEA Executive Director, Ms. Giao Phan had the opportunity to review shipyard operations and discuss the corporate Naval Sustainment System-Shipyards (NSS-SY) initiative with our workforce. In this video, VADM Galinis, Ms. Phan, and Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Commander, CAPT Richard Jones, describing recent NSS-SY wins at the shipyard.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 06.22.2022 20:21
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 848016
    VIRIN: 130522-N-H0944-001
    Filename: DOD_109071020
    Length: 00:03:47
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    #NSSSY #PHNSY&IMF #OnTimeEveryTime #FixOrElevate #

