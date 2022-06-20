Army Reserve Soldiers of the 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command are excelling at their job of providing
meals over 130 of the Operation Forces during Combat Support Training Exercise at Fort Hunter Liggett, California.
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2022 18:11
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|848008
|VIRIN:
|220620-A-OE280-562
|Filename:
|DOD_109070913
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 451st ESC's Field Feeding Team Excels at CSTX, by SGT Max Massaglia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT