    451st ESC's Field Feeding Team Excels at CSTX

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2022

    Video by Sgt. Max Massaglia 

    91st Training Division (Operations)

    Army Reserve Soldiers of the 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command are excelling at their job of providing
    meals over 130 of the Operation Forces during Combat Support Training Exercise at Fort Hunter Liggett, California.

    Date Taken: 06.20.2022
    Date Posted: 06.22.2022 18:11
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 848008
    VIRIN: 220620-A-OE280-562
    Filename: DOD_109070913
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 451st ESC's Field Feeding Team Excels at CSTX, by SGT Max Massaglia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Hunter Liggett
    Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX)
    451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command
    91st Training Divison
    Wichita KS

