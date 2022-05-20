Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-17 Dedication Ceremony "The Spirit of the Candy Bomber"

    PROVO, UT, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jourdan Barrons, Airman 1st Class Jazmin Granger and Samuel Morse

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, dedicated a C-17 Globemaster III, tail 7187, "The Spirit of the Candy Bomber" during a ceremony in Provo, Utah, May 20, 2022. The moniker honors Col. (ret.) Gail S. Halvorsen, who fostered relations in Berlin, Germany, during Operation Vittles by dropping candy for children in makeshift parachutes.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 06.22.2022 19:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848003
    VIRIN: 220520-F-F3230-4001
    Filename: DOD_109070810
    Length: 00:14:26
    Location: PROVO, UT, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-17 Dedication Ceremony "The Spirit of the Candy Bomber", by SSgt Jourdan Barrons, A1C Jazmin Granger and Samuel Morse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-17
    Globemaster
    Candy Bomber
    Berlin Airlift
    Operation Vittles
    AF75

