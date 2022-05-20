C-17 Dedication Ceremony "The Spirit of the Candy Bomber"

Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, dedicated a C-17 Globemaster III, tail 7187, "The Spirit of the Candy Bomber" during a ceremony in Provo, Utah, May 20, 2022. The moniker honors Col. (ret.) Gail S. Halvorsen, who fostered relations in Berlin, Germany, during Operation Vittles by dropping candy for children in makeshift parachutes.
