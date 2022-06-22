DLA Industrial Plant Equipment Services Division (open caption)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



One of a kind! That's the only way to describe DLA's Industrial Plant Equipment Services Division. It is the ONLY facility in the Federal Government with highly skilled craftsmen who rebuild, retrofit, and repair metalworking machinery for the Department of Defense and Federal Agencies. If you aren't working with them, then you're missing out. Their product is second to none. For more information on how this team can support you, visit: https://www.dla.mil/Aviation/Offers/Industrial-Plant-Equipment/