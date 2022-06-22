One of a kind! That's the only way to describe DLA's Industrial Plant Equipment Services Division. It is the ONLY facility in the Federal Government with highly skilled craftsmen who rebuild, retrofit, and repair metalworking machinery for the Department of Defense and Federal Agencies. If you aren't working with them, then you're missing out. Their product is second to none. For more information on how this team can support you, visit: https://www.dla.mil/Aviation/Offers/Industrial-Plant-Equipment/
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2022 16:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|847990
|VIRIN:
|220622-D-LU733-747
|PIN:
|505712
|Filename:
|DOD_109070692
|Length:
|00:03:22
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Industrial Plant Equipment Services Division (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT