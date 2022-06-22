Celeste A. Wallander, assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs, meets with the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to discuss NATO enlargement and the proposed accession of Sweden and Finland.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2022 16:39
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|847987
|Filename:
|DOD_109070644
|Length:
|00:58:30
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Defense Official Meets With Senate Committee About NATO Enlargement, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT