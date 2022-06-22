Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Official Meets With Senate Committee About NATO Enlargement

    DC, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Celeste A. Wallander, assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs, meets with the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to discuss NATO enlargement and the proposed accession of Sweden and Finland.

