Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    South Dakota National Guard conducts annual training on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kathryn Mazos-Vega 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment from the South Dakota Army National Guard conducted annual training June 7-21 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Throughout the two-week training, aviators, crew chiefs, and flight medics learned how to operate and successfully complete their tasks in a new environment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2022
    Date Posted: 06.22.2022 15:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 847982
    VIRIN: 220616-Z-XC677-1002
    PIN: 1002
    Filename: DOD_109070539
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Dakota National Guard conducts annual training on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, by SSG Kathryn Mazos-Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Black Hawk
    annual training
    Alaska National Guard
    South Dakota National Guard
    Bryant Army Airfield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT