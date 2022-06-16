Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    South Dakota National Guard conducts annual training from Bryant Army Airfield, Alaska

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kathryn Mazos-Vega 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    South Dakota National Guardsmen fly Alaska skies for their annual training this year.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2022
    Date Posted: 06.22.2022 15:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 847982
    VIRIN: 220616-Z-XC677-1002
    PIN: 1002
    Filename: DOD_109070539
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Dakota National Guard conducts annual training from Bryant Army Airfield, Alaska, by SSG Kathryn Mazos-Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Black Hawk
    annual training
    Alaska National Guard
    South Dakota National Guard
    Bryant Army Airfield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT