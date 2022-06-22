Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Logistics On Location: A Complete Logistics System, Hill AFB, Utah

    UNITED STATES

    06.22.2022

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Overhauling aircraft is no easy feat, and no one does it better than the U.S. Air Force. The team at DLA Distribution Hill AFB is proud to support the logistics mission by distributing parts locally and globally for the F-35, the F-22, the A-10, F-16, and C-130. In the end, it is all about supporting the mission. #WarfighterFirst #USAirForce #HillAFB

    Date Taken: 06.22.2022
    Date Posted: 06.22.2022 15:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 847979
    VIRIN: 220622-D-LU733-613
    PIN: 505810
    Filename: DOD_109070520
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    DLA Distribution Hill AFB

