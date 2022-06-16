Seafair 2022 - Coast Guard Salute

Seaman Jocelyn Rosales of the U.S. Coast Guard sends a greeting for the upcoming Independence Day holiday and Seafair Festival scheduled to be held in Seattle during summer 2022. SN Rosales is a member of Station Seattle and is originally from Southern California. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2022 14:05
|Category:
|Greetings
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Hometown:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
