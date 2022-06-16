Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Seafair 2022 - Coast Guard Salute

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Strohmaier 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Seaman Jocelyn Rosales of the U.S. Coast Guard sends a greeting for the upcoming Independence Day holiday and Seafair Festival scheduled to be held in Seattle during summer 2022. SN Rosales is a member of Station Seattle and is originally from Southern California. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2022
    Date Posted: 06.22.2022 14:05
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 847968
    VIRIN: 220616-G-SG988-0091
    Filename: DOD_109070175
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seafair 2022 - Coast Guard Salute, by PO2 Steven Strohmaier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Seattle
    Fleet Week
    Greeting
    Independence Day
    July 4
    Seafair

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT