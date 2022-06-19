Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The meaning of Juneteenth

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Thomas Johns 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Juneteenth is known by many names, Freedom Day, Emancipation Day, Black Independence Day. On June 19th, 1865, Federal Troops issued General Order Number 3 in the streets of Galveston, Texas, announcing the official end of slavery in its last holdout after the Civil War.

    ﻿Today, we honor the love we share for one another, we remember that struggles our fellow Americans have endured, and we hope for continued progress today and in the future.

    ﻿﻿"Juneteenth is a day of profound weight and power to recognize both the moral stain of slavery and remind us of our incredible capacity to persevere, heal, and progress." - ﻿Frank Kendall, Secretary of the Air Force.

    Date Taken: 06.19.2022
    Date Posted: 06.22.2022 13:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 847965
    VIRIN: 220619-F-GE908-028
    Filename: DOD_109070100
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    This work, The meaning of Juneteenth, by SrA Thomas Johns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

