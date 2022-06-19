Juneteenth is known by many names, Freedom Day, Emancipation Day, Black Independence Day. On June 19th, 1865, Federal Troops issued General Order Number 3 in the streets of Galveston, Texas, announcing the official end of slavery in its last holdout after the Civil War.
Today, we honor the love we share for one another, we remember that struggles our fellow Americans have endured, and we hope for continued progress today and in the future.
"Juneteenth is a day of profound weight and power to recognize both the moral stain of slavery and remind us of our incredible capacity to persevere, heal, and progress." - Frank Kendall, Secretary of the Air Force.
This work, The meaning of Juneteenth, by SrA Thomas Johns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
