The meaning of Juneteenth

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/847965" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Juneteenth is known by many names, Freedom Day, Emancipation Day, Black Independence Day. On June 19th, 1865, Federal Troops issued General Order Number 3 in the streets of Galveston, Texas, announcing the official end of slavery in its last holdout after the Civil War.



﻿Today, we honor the love we share for one another, we remember that struggles our fellow Americans have endured, and we hope for continued progress today and in the future.



﻿﻿"Juneteenth is a day of profound weight and power to recognize both the moral stain of slavery and remind us of our incredible capacity to persevere, heal, and progress." - ﻿Frank Kendall, Secretary of the Air Force.