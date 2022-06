The meaning of Juneteenth

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Juneteenth is known by many names, Freedom Day, Emancipation Day, Black Independence Day. On June 19th, 1865, Federal Troops issued General Order Number 3 in the streets of Galveston, Texas, announcing the official end of slavery in its last holdout after the Civil War.



Today, we honor the love we share for one another, we remember that struggles our fellow Americans have endured, and we hope for continued progress today and in the future.



"Juneteenth is a day of profound weight and power to recognize both the moral stain of slavery and remind us of our incredible capacity to persevere, heal, and progress." - Frank Kendall, Secretary of the Air Force.