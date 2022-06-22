Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    47th FTW students pilots experience mobility airpower firsthand

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALTUS AFB, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    15 First Assignment Instructor Pilots (FAIPs) from Laughlin AFB, Texas, visited Altus AFB, Oklahoma, June 15-16. On the first day, 97 AMW leaders mentored the FAIPs and shared their experiences. The following day, seven students flew the C-17 Globermaster III, seven students flew the KC-46 Pegasus, and one student flew the KC-135 Stratotanker. Instructors gave the FAIPs real-world training experience on what they go through every day. The training included aerial refueling, low-level flights,emergency practices and tactical landings. All skills the FAIPs will have to master, to become qualified instructor pilots. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2022
    Date Posted: 06.22.2022 12:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 847960
    VIRIN: 220622-F-XN197-303
    Filename: DOD_109069984
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: ALTUS AFB, OK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 47th FTW students pilots experience mobility airpower firsthand, by SSgt Breanna Klemm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    laughlin afb
    altus afb
    aetc
    97 amw
    faips

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT