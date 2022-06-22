15 First Assignment Instructor Pilots (FAIPs) from Laughlin AFB, Texas, visited Altus AFB, Oklahoma, June 15-16. On the first day, 97 AMW leaders mentored the FAIPs and shared their experiences. The following day, seven students flew the C-17 Globermaster III, seven students flew the KC-46 Pegasus, and one student flew the KC-135 Stratotanker. Instructors gave the FAIPs real-world training experience on what they go through every day. The training included aerial refueling, low-level flights,emergency practices and tactical landings. All skills the FAIPs will have to master, to become qualified instructor pilots. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2022 12:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|847960
|VIRIN:
|220622-F-XN197-303
|Filename:
|DOD_109069984
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|ALTUS AFB, OK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 47th FTW students pilots experience mobility airpower firsthand, by SSgt Breanna Klemm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT