47th FTW students pilots experience mobility airpower firsthand

15 First Assignment Instructor Pilots (FAIPs) from Laughlin AFB, Texas, visited Altus AFB, Oklahoma, June 15-16. On the first day, 97 AMW leaders mentored the FAIPs and shared their experiences. The following day, seven students flew the C-17 Globermaster III, seven students flew the KC-46 Pegasus, and one student flew the KC-135 Stratotanker. Instructors gave the FAIPs real-world training experience on what they go through every day. The training included aerial refueling, low-level flights,emergency practices and tactical landings. All skills the FAIPs will have to master, to become qualified instructor pilots. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm)