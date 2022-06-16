Escaped inmate exercise test response efforts

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/847954" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from the 15th Military Police Brigade, along with the Leavenworth Police Department, Kansas City Federal Bureau of Investigations, Kansas Highway Patrol and the Federal Bureau of Prisons, conducted their annual escaped inmate exercise on June 16. Two Soldiers assigned to the 15th MP Brigade, playing the role of the inmates, “escaped” from the U.S. Disciplinary Barracks.