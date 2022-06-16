Soldiers from the 15th Military Police Brigade, along with the Leavenworth Police Department, Kansas City Federal Bureau of Investigations, Kansas Highway Patrol and the Federal Bureau of Prisons, conducted their annual escaped inmate exercise on June 16. Two Soldiers assigned to the 15th MP Brigade, playing the role of the inmates, “escaped” from the U.S. Disciplinary Barracks.
|06.16.2022
|06.22.2022 11:28
|Package
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US
This work, Escaped inmate exercise test response efforts, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
