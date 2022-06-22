Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LAUNCH Promo Video June 2022

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2022

    Video by Evangeline Unsworth 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    Watch this video to learn about AFIMSC LAUNCH, a one-stop-shop for the latest information on the center's capabilities and services. Users can think of it as the search engine of AFIMSC.

    Date Taken: 06.22.2022
    Date Posted: 06.22.2022 10:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 847946
    VIRIN: 220622-O-VS044-929
    Filename: DOD_109069483
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LAUNCH Promo Video June 2022, by Evangeline Unsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LAUNCH

