Watch this video to learn about AFIMSC LAUNCH, a one-stop-shop for the latest information on the center's capabilities and services. Users can think of it as the search engine of AFIMSC.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2022 10:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|847946
|VIRIN:
|220622-O-VS044-929
|Filename:
|DOD_109069483
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, LAUNCH Promo Video June 2022, by Evangeline Unsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
