Bomber Task Force Takes Off from Andersen Air Force Base

B1-B Lancer aircraft assigned to the 34th Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, take off from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, as part of a Bomber Task Force mission, June 8, 2022. Bomber Task Force missions provide valuable opportunities to work alongside regional allies and partners towards a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Nicholas Priest)
|06.08.2022
|06.22.2022 10:47
|B-Roll
|847933
|220608-F-WF811-5001
|DOD_109069271
|00:00:37
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|7
|7
