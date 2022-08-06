Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bomber Task Force Takes Off from Andersen Air Force Base

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.08.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Nicholas Priest 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    B1-B Lancer aircraft assigned to the 34th Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, take off from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, as part of a Bomber Task Force mission, June 8, 2022. Bomber Task Force missions provide valuable opportunities to work alongside regional allies and partners towards a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Nicholas Priest)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.22.2022 10:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847933
    VIRIN: 220608-F-WF811-5001
    Filename: DOD_109069271
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bomber Task Force Takes Off from Andersen Air Force Base, by MSgt Nicholas Priest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    B-1B Lancer
    b1bfet
    Bomber task force
    BTF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT