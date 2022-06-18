III MIG Change of Command - SPOT

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with III Marine Information Group participate in a change of command for III MIG at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 17, 2022. Col. Lester "Ray" Gerber relinquished authority as commanding officer of III MIG to Col. Richard Martin. III MIG functions as the vanguard of III MEF, operating in the Indo-Pacific regions information environment, and supporting arms liaison capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jessica Massi)