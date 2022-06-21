Coast Guard medevacs man from cruise ship at Dixon Entrance

A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Sitka, Alaska, hoists an ailing man from the cruise ship Celebrity Eclipse at Dixon Entrance, June 21, 2022. The man was flown to Air Station Sitka and placed in the care of awaiting local EMS. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Sitka.)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2022 23:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|847914
|VIRIN:
|220621-G-G0217-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109068885
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
