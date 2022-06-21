Coast Guard medevacs man from cruise ship at Dixon Entrance

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Sitka, Alaska, hoists an ailing man from the cruise ship Celebrity Eclipse at Dixon Entrance, June 21, 2022. The man was flown to Air Station Sitka and placed in the care of awaiting local EMS. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Sitka.)