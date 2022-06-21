Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs man from cruise ship at Dixon Entrance

    AK, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Sitka, Alaska, hoists an ailing man from the cruise ship Celebrity Eclipse at Dixon Entrance, June 21, 2022. The man was flown to Air Station Sitka and placed in the care of awaiting local EMS. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Sitka.)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2022
    Date Posted: 06.21.2022 23:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847914
    VIRIN: 220621-G-G0217-1001
    Filename: DOD_109068885
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: AK, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Alaska
    MH-60 Jayhawk
    D17
    Air Station Sitka
    Celebrity Eclipse

