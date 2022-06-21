Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fuerzas Comando 2022 Honduras

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2022

    Video by Sgt. Carolina Sierra 

    Special Operations Command South

    LA VENTA, Honduras - U.S. Army and Mexican Arm Forces ruck on a 12 mile ruck marck for the final event the Fuerzas Comando competition June 21, 2022, in La Venta, Honduras. Fuerzas Comando (FC) is a Foreign Military Interaction exercise designed to enhance multinational and regional cooperation, mutual trust and confidence and improve the training, readiness, interoperability, and capability of regional Special Operations Forces (SOF).

    (US Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carolina Sierra)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2022
    Date Posted: 06.21.2022 23:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847913
    VIRIN: 220621-A-AT733-001
    Filename: DOD_109068880
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fuerzas Comando 2022 Honduras, by SGT Carolina Sierra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #StrengtheningPartnerships #EnduringPromise #MutualSecurity #Comando #Commando #friendlycompetition

