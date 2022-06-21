LA VENTA, Honduras - U.S. Army and Mexican Arm Forces ruck on a 12 mile ruck marck for the final event the Fuerzas Comando competition June 21, 2022, in La Venta, Honduras. Fuerzas Comando (FC) is a Foreign Military Interaction exercise designed to enhance multinational and regional cooperation, mutual trust and confidence and improve the training, readiness, interoperability, and capability of regional Special Operations Forces (SOF).
(US Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carolina Sierra)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2022 23:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|847913
|VIRIN:
|220621-A-AT733-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109068880
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fuerzas Comando 2022 Honduras, by SGT Carolina Sierra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
