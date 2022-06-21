Fuerzas Comando 2022 Honduras

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/847913" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

LA VENTA, Honduras - U.S. Army and Mexican Arm Forces ruck on a 12 mile ruck marck for the final event the Fuerzas Comando competition June 21, 2022, in La Venta, Honduras. Fuerzas Comando (FC) is a Foreign Military Interaction exercise designed to enhance multinational and regional cooperation, mutual trust and confidence and improve the training, readiness, interoperability, and capability of regional Special Operations Forces (SOF).



(US Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carolina Sierra)