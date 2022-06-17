Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SrA Justin Young - Spotlight

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.17.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristen C Yarber 

    AFN Tokyo

    SrA Justin Young, a security forces member at Yokota Air Base, is known for a voice that stands out. Surprisingly, he went through speech therapy as a child and now uses what he learned there in his job as a base defense leader.

    Date Taken: 06.17.2022
    Location: TOKYO, JP

