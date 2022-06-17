SrA Justin Young, a security forces member at Yokota Air Base, is known for a voice that stands out. Surprisingly, he went through speech therapy as a child and now uses what he learned there in his job as a base defense leader.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2022 22:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|847912
|VIRIN:
|220617-N-KW679-380
|Filename:
|DOD_109068863
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SrA Justin Young - Spotlight, by PO2 Kristen C Yarber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
