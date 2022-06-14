Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Daegu All Access: Kelly Fitness Center

    DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA

    06.14.2022

    Video by Mathew Gleeson  

    U.S. Army Garrison Daegu

    Focused on fitness—Supervisory Sports Specialist James Mathis gives us an all access tour of Daegu Family and MWR's Kelly Fitness Center. Be sure to reach out to the staff at our Area IV fitness facilities and Army Wellness Center Daegu for help achieving your health and fitness goals.

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.21.2022 21:56
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 847911
    VIRIN: 220614-A-QX241-349
    Filename: DOD_109068857
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: DAEGU, KR 

    TAGS

    health
    fitness
    Republic of Korea
    Camp Walker
    USAG Daegu

