    Army Heritage Month 2022

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2022

    Video by Pvt. Mariah Aguilar 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Army Heritage Month celebrates another year on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 21, 2022. The U.S. Army has grown and developed over 247 years on dedication, bravery, and heroism of every soldier who defends America 24/7. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar, 25th Infantry Division)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.21.2022 21:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 847904
    VIRIN: 220621-A-LR057-1001
    Filename: DOD_109068778
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Heritage Month 2022, by PV2 Mariah Aguilar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Traditions
    USARPAC
    25ID
    Army Heritage
    Strike Hard

