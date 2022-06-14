Army Heritage Month 2022

Army Heritage Month celebrates another year on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 21, 2022. The U.S. Army has grown and developed over 247 years on dedication, bravery, and heroism of every soldier who defends America 24/7. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar, 25th Infantry Division)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2022 21:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|847904
|VIRIN:
|220621-A-LR057-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109068778
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
