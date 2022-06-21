The 533rd Training Squadron activates Detachment 1

The 533rd Training Squadron activated Detachment 1 on Goodfellow Air Force Base, June 21, 2022. 533rd TRS Det. 1 is the first Space Force unit on Goodfellow.
|06.21.2022
|06.21.2022 17:36
|Package
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
