President Biden delivers remarks on COVID-19 vaccines for children under five and the historic progress the country has made in fighting COVID-19 with safe, effective vaccines available to virtually all Americans.
The White House
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2022 16:26
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|847883
|Filename:
|DOD_109068285
|Length:
|00:10:24
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
