    President Biden Delivers Remarks on COVID-19 Vaccines for Children Under Five

    DC, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2022

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Biden delivers remarks on COVID-19 vaccines for children under five and the historic progress the country has made in fighting COVID-19 with safe, effective vaccines available to virtually all Americans.

    The White House

    Date Taken: 06.21.2022
    Date Posted: 06.21.2022 16:26
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 847883
    Filename: DOD_109068285
    Length: 00:10:24
    Location: DC, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, President Biden Delivers Remarks on COVID-19 Vaccines for Children Under Five, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    POTUS
    COVID
    President Biden

