    Why I Serve: Chief Warrant Officer 5 Robert Macy

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2022

    Video by 2nd Lt. Michael Needham 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Chief Warrant Officer 5 Robert Macy talks about why he serves in the United States Army. (U.S. Army video by 2nd Lt. Michael Needham)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2022
    Date Posted: 06.21.2022 16:39
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 847881
    VIRIN: 220621-A-XA218-157
    Filename: DOD_109068256
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: FORT RUCKER, AL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I Serve: Chief Warrant Officer 5 Robert Macy, by 2LT Michael Needham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Aviation
    Fort Rucker
    U.S. Army
    Why I Serve

