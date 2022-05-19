Naval Base Kitsap hosted a joint training event with the canine teams of the Washington State Police, U.S Department of Homeland Security TSA and the Federal Bureau of Investigation aboard Ex-USS Dubuque (LPD-8), May 19, 2022. Naval Base Kitsap serves as the host command for the Navy’s fleet throughout the Pacific Northwest, providing exceptional installation services, programs, and facilities to meet the needs of its hosted war-fighting commands, tenant activities, and personnel. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ian Kinkead)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2022 15:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|847873
|VIRIN:
|220519-N-NI812-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109068059
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NBK Hosts Joint Working Dog Exercise, by PO2 Ian Kinkead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT