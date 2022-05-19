NBK Hosts Joint Working Dog Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Naval Base Kitsap hosted a joint training event with the canine teams of the Washington State Police, U.S Department of Homeland Security TSA and the Federal Bureau of Investigation aboard Ex-USS Dubuque (LPD-8), May 19, 2022. Naval Base Kitsap serves as the host command for the Navy’s fleet throughout the Pacific Northwest, providing exceptional installation services, programs, and facilities to meet the needs of its hosted war-fighting commands, tenant activities, and personnel. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ian Kinkead)