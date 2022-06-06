Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What Is A Warrior - Episode 3

    MS, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    In this episode of What Is A Warrior, Col. Hunter and CMSgt Esparza sit down with MSgt Orozco, 334 TRS, and SSgt Belfield, 335 TRS, to discuss the Warrior ethos and how it relates to their MTL roles.

    Location: MS, US

    Keesler AFB
    81 TRW
    335 TRS
    334 TRS

