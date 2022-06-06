In this episode of What Is A Warrior, Col. Hunter and CMSgt Esparza sit down with MSgt Orozco, 334 TRS, and SSgt Belfield, 335 TRS, to discuss the Warrior ethos and how it relates to their MTL roles.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2022 15:13
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|847872
|VIRIN:
|220606-F-PI774-004
|Filename:
|DOD_109068028
|Length:
|00:17:10
|Location:
|MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, What Is A Warrior - Episode 3, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT