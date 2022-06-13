Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CBP PSA "Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act"

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.13.2022

    Video by George Felton 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    A brief description of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act and CBP's support/enforcement of it.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2022
    Date Posted: 06.21.2022 14:43
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 847866
    VIRIN: 220613-H-MJ013-001
    Filename: DOD_109067931
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBP PSA "Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act", by George Felton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Trade
    CBP
    Forced Labor
    Uyghur
    Prevention Act

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT