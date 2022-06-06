Preview: AFSC10 Commanders Conversation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A preview clip of the conversation between AFSC Commander, Lt Gen Tom Miller and former AFSC Commander, Ret. Lt. Gen Bruce Litchfield, the first Commander of the AFSC, talking about how the Center came to be.