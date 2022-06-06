Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Preview: AFSC10 Commanders Conversation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OK, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Video by Lemitchel King 

    Air Force Sustainment Center

    A preview clip of the conversation between AFSC Commander, Lt Gen Tom Miller and former AFSC Commander, Ret. Lt. Gen Bruce Litchfield, the first Commander of the AFSC, talking about how the Center came to be.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.21.2022 14:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 847865
    VIRIN: 220606-F-UR719-834
    Filename: DOD_109067928
    Length: 00:03:51
    Location: OK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Preview: AFSC10 Commanders Conversation, by Lemitchel King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leaders
    Anniversary
    AFSC
    OLC
    AFSC10
    Power of Sustainment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT