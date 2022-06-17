Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 390th Seaport Operations Company based in Puerto Rice are conducting roll-on roll-off operations at the Port of Oakland on the M.V. Cape Orlando. Logistics Over the Shore is a part of Combat Support raining Exercise at Fort Hunter Liggett California.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2022 13:11
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|847853
|VIRIN:
|220617-A-OE280-044
|Filename:
|DOD_109067696
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Logistics Over the Shore at CSTX 91-22-01, by SGT Max Massaglia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
