Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Logistics Over the Shore at CSTX 91-22-01

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2022

    Video by Sgt. Max Massaglia 

    91st Training Division (Operations)

    Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 390th Seaport Operations Company based in Puerto Rice are conducting roll-on roll-off operations at the Port of Oakland on the M.V. Cape Orlando. Logistics Over the Shore is a part of Combat Support raining Exercise at Fort Hunter Liggett California.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2022
    Date Posted: 06.21.2022 13:11
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 847853
    VIRIN: 220617-A-OE280-044
    Filename: DOD_109067696
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Logistics Over the Shore at CSTX 91-22-01, by SGT Max Massaglia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    Transportation
    Seaport Operations
    LOTS
    CSTX 91-22-01

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT