    Far From Home

    UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Video by Cpl. Luis Ponce Alavez 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Pfc. Mykola Hleha with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, shares his story of coming to the United States and his worries for his family in Ukraine on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 11, 2022. Mykola Hleha left Ukraine by himself for better opportunities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Luis Arturo Ponce Alavez Jr. and Pfc. Victoria N. Hutt)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 06.21.2022 11:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 847842
    VIRIN: 220511-M-FX088-775
    Filename: DOD_109067491
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: US

    Marine
    USMC
    MCRD Parris Island
    india company
    Ukraine

