Far From Home

Pfc. Mykola Hleha with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, shares his story of coming to the United States and his worries for his family in Ukraine on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 11, 2022. Mykola Hleha left Ukraine by himself for better opportunities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Luis Arturo Ponce Alavez Jr. and Pfc. Victoria N. Hutt)