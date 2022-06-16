Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Virtual Juneteenth Observance

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Naval District Washington

    NDW held a virtual Juneteenth observance with Rev. Leon Leath as today's guest speaker! Leath is an ordained Minister and Pastor who also served 23 years in the U.S. Navy.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2022
    Date Posted: 06.21.2022 09:43
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 847827
    VIRIN: 220616-N-N0135-1001
    Filename: DOD_109067326
    Length: 00:26:32
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Observance
    Virtual
    Juneteenth
    Celebrate freedom

