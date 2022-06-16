NDW held a virtual Juneteenth observance with Rev. Leon Leath as today's guest speaker! Leath is an ordained Minister and Pastor who also served 23 years in the U.S. Navy.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2022 09:43
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|847827
|VIRIN:
|220616-N-N0135-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109067326
|Length:
|00:26:32
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
