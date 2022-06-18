GREAT LAKES, Ill. (June 18, 2022) Jeff Lanaville, Great Lakes Fire & Emergency Services' chief inspector, and his team discuss available services to help prevent fires. Opened in 1911, NSGL is the Navy’s largest training installation and the home of the Navy’s only Boot Camp. Located on over 1600 acres overlooking Lake Michigan, the installation includes 1,153 buildings with 39 on the National Register of Historic Places. NSGL supports over 50 tenant commands and elements as well as over 20,000 Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, and DoD civilians who live and work on the installation. (U.S. Navy video by John Sheppard)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2022 06:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|847819
|VIRIN:
|220618-N-CC785-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109067092
|Length:
|00:04:04
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Great Lakes Fire & Emergency Services - Fire Safety & Inspection, by John Sheppard, identified by DVIDS
Naval Station Great Lakes
