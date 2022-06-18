Great Lakes Fire & Emergency Services - Fire Safety & Inspection

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



GREAT LAKES, Ill. (June 18, 2022) Jeff Lanaville, Great Lakes Fire & Emergency Services' chief inspector, and his team discuss available services to help prevent fires. Opened in 1911, NSGL is the Navy’s largest training installation and the home of the Navy’s only Boot Camp. Located on over 1600 acres overlooking Lake Michigan, the installation includes 1,153 buildings with 39 on the National Register of Historic Places. NSGL supports over 50 tenant commands and elements as well as over 20,000 Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, and DoD civilians who live and work on the installation. (U.S. Navy video by John Sheppard)