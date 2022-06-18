Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Great Lakes Fire & Emergency Services - Fire Safety & Inspection

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2022

    Video by John Sheppard 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (June 18, 2022) Jeff Lanaville, Great Lakes Fire & Emergency Services' chief inspector, and his team discuss available services to help prevent fires. Opened in 1911, NSGL is the Navy’s largest training installation and the home of the Navy’s only Boot Camp. Located on over 1600 acres overlooking Lake Michigan, the installation includes 1,153 buildings with 39 on the National Register of Historic Places. NSGL supports over 50 tenant commands and elements as well as over 20,000 Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, and DoD civilians who live and work on the installation. (U.S. Navy video by John Sheppard)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2022
    Date Posted: 06.21.2022 06:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 847819
    VIRIN: 220618-N-CC785-1001
    Filename: DOD_109067092
    Length: 00:04:04
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Great Lakes Fire & Emergency Services - Fire Safety & Inspection, by John Sheppard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Station Great Lakes

    Fire Department
    CNRMA
    emergency services
    US Navy
    fire inspector

