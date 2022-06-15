Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Peak at the Operational Air Force

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.15.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority 

    AFN Aviano

    Cadet 2nd Class Alexandria Griffith, Air Force Academy cadet and Cadet 2nd Class Alejandro Posadas-Nava, Air Force Academy cadet discuss their experience as a cadet at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 15, 2022. Before a cadet’s junior year, they spend two weeks at an operational Air Force base to receive first-hand experience with a variety of careers offered in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah M. Dority)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2022
    Date Posted: 06.21.2022 09:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 847812
    VIRIN: 220615-F-JP321-066
    Filename: DOD_109067011
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    This work, A Peak at the Operational Air Force, by SrA Elijah Dority, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

