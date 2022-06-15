Cadet 2nd Class Alexandria Griffith, Air Force Academy cadet and Cadet 2nd Class Alejandro Posadas-Nava, Air Force Academy cadet discuss their experience as a cadet at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 15, 2022. Before a cadet’s junior year, they spend two weeks at an operational Air Force base to receive first-hand experience with a variety of careers offered in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah M. Dority)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2022 09:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|847812
|VIRIN:
|220615-F-JP321-066
|Filename:
|DOD_109067011
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A Peak at the Operational Air Force, by SrA Elijah Dority, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Italy
USAFE
Aviano
AF
Air Force
U.S. Air Force
USAF
3rd Air Force
AFN Europe
AFN Aviano
Third Air Force
Return with Honor
serving america’s best
Wyvern
Dority
United States Air Force in Europe and Africa
fighting wyvern
LEAVE A COMMENT