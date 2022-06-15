A Peak at the Operational Air Force

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Cadet 2nd Class Alexandria Griffith, Air Force Academy cadet and Cadet 2nd Class Alejandro Posadas-Nava, Air Force Academy cadet discuss their experience as a cadet at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 15, 2022. Before a cadet’s junior year, they spend two weeks at an operational Air Force base to receive first-hand experience with a variety of careers offered in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah M. Dority)