Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RED FLAG-Alaska 22-2 C-130 Sorties BRoll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    The 71st Rescue Squadron and 36th Airlift Squadron perform a series of sorties, including low-level flying maneuvers and dirt strip landings, in support of RED FLAG-Alaska 22-2, June 17, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2022
    Date Posted: 06.20.2022 19:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847792
    VIRIN: 220617-F-UN330-1001
    Filename: DOD_109066752
    Length: 00:04:40
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RED FLAG-Alaska 22-2 C-130 Sorties BRoll, by SrA Patrick Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Red Flag-Alaska
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF
    RedFlagAlaska22
    RFA22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT