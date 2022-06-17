The 71st Rescue Squadron and 36th Airlift Squadron perform a series of sorties, including low-level flying maneuvers and dirt strip landings, in support of RED FLAG-Alaska 22-2, June 17, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan)
|06.17.2022
|06.20.2022 19:22
|B-Roll
|847792
|220617-F-UN330-1001
|DOD_109066752
|00:04:40
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|0
|0
This work, RED FLAG-Alaska 22-2 C-130 Sorties BRoll, by SrA Patrick Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
