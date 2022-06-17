Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pfc. Michael Heady's Motivation to Serve

    COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Pfc. Michael Heady, a signal support systems specialist in the Maryland Army National Guard, talks about his motivation to serve and the fitness challenge he had to overcome to join the military. The video occurred at a recruiter storefront in Columbia, Maryland, on June 17, 2022. Heady's father also served in the military. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2022
    Date Posted: 06.20.2022 13:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 847786
    VIRIN: 220617-Z-OV020-1001
    Filename: DOD_109066619
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: COLUMBIA, MD, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Pfc. Michael Heady's Motivation to Serve, by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Recruit Sustainment Program
    Maryland Army National Guard
    Testimonial
    Chazz Kibler

