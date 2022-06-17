Pfc. Michael Heady's Motivation to Serve

Pfc. Michael Heady, a signal support systems specialist in the Maryland Army National Guard, talks about his motivation to serve and the fitness challenge he had to overcome to join the military. The video occurred at a recruiter storefront in Columbia, Maryland, on June 17, 2022. Heady's father also served in the military. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2022 13:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|847786
|VIRIN:
|220617-Z-OV020-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109066619
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|COLUMBIA, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
