1st Air Cavalry Brigade Field Feeding Team at Combined Resolve 17

Sgt. Rudd gives an overview of his field feeding team operations at Combined Resolve 17, Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, June 4, 2022. Combined Resolve 17 is a United States Army Europe and Africa directed, 7th Army Training Command executed training event at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center to exercise combined arms operations in a multinational environment. The exercise features approximately 4,800 Soldiers from Belgium, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Italy, Kosovo, Lithuania, Moldova, North Macedonia, Poland, and the United States.