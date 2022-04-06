Sgt. Rudd gives an overview of his field feeding team operations at Combined Resolve 17, Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, June 4, 2022. Combined Resolve 17 is a United States Army Europe and Africa directed, 7th Army Training Command executed training event at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center to exercise combined arms operations in a multinational environment. The exercise features approximately 4,800 Soldiers from Belgium, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Italy, Kosovo, Lithuania, Moldova, North Macedonia, Poland, and the United States.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2022 09:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|847785
|VIRIN:
|220604-A-DC982-616
|Filename:
|DOD_109066548
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade Field Feeding Team at Combined Resolve 17, by CPT Taylor Criswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
