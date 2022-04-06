Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade Field Feeding Team at Combined Resolve 17

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    06.04.2022

    Video by Capt. Taylor Criswell 

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Sgt. Rudd gives an overview of his field feeding team operations at Combined Resolve 17, Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, June 4, 2022. Combined Resolve 17 is a United States Army Europe and Africa directed, 7th Army Training Command executed training event at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center to exercise combined arms operations in a multinational environment. The exercise features approximately 4,800 Soldiers from Belgium, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Italy, Kosovo, Lithuania, Moldova, North Macedonia, Poland, and the United States.

    Date Taken: 06.04.2022
    Date Posted: 06.20.2022 09:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 847785
    VIRIN: 220604-A-DC982-616
    Filename: DOD_109066548
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE 

    This work, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade Field Feeding Team at Combined Resolve 17, by CPT Taylor Criswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    JMRC
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve
    FightAsOne

