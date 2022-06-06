Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. and Moroccan forces prepare equipment for transport during African Lion 22

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    06.06.2022

    Video by Pfc. Donald Franklin 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army soldiers work alongside the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces, at the Port of Agadir, to transport U.S. M1A3 Abrams Tanks from the 1-12 Cavalry Squadron, 1st Cavalry Division to their staging locations in Tifnit, Morocco for the African Lion 22 exercise, June 4, 2022. African Lion 2022 is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia, June 6 - 30. More than 7,500 participants from 28 nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL22 is a joint all-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, employing a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants and set the theater for strategic access. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Donald Franklin, 55th Signal Company)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.20.2022 01:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847781
    VIRIN: 220604-A-CB936-1001
    Filename: DOD_109066425
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: AGADIR, MA 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Moroccan forces prepare equipment for transport during African Lion 22, by PFC Donald Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AfricanLion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT