AFNow - Brig Gen Charles E. McGee Arlington National Cemetery Interment

Brig. Gen. Charles E. McGee, one of the original Tuskegee Airmen and Air Force legend, was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington June 17, 2022. McGee passed away Jan. 16, 2022 at the age of 102.
