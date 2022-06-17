Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFNow - Brig Gen Charles E. McGee Arlington National Cemetery Interment

    VA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cynthia Belio and Tech. Sgt. Katherine Buitrago

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)     

    Brig. Gen. Charles E. McGee, one of the original Tuskegee Airmen and Air Force legend, was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington June 17, 2022. McGee passed away Jan. 16, 2022 at the age of 102.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2022
    Date Posted: 06.18.2022 20:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 847761
    VIRIN: 220617-F-OQ558-319
    Filename: DOD_109065644
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: VA, US

    Tuskegee Airmen
    Arlington National Cemetery
    Airman
    General McGee

