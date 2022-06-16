Two U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft, assigned to the Vermont Air National Guard’s 158th Fighter Wing, and a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing, currently operating out of Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, conducted low approach flights in the capital cities of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, June 16, in an effort to highlight and celebrate a relationship that has spanned a century.
Video includes the same shot twice from separate cameras.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2022 16:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|847753
|VIRIN:
|220616-F-SS755-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109065497
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|VILNIUS, LT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, F-35 Assurance Baltic Round Robin b-roll, by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
