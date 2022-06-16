F-35 Assurance Baltic Round Robin b-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/847753" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Two U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft, assigned to the Vermont Air National Guard’s 158th Fighter Wing, and a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing, currently operating out of Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, conducted low approach flights in the capital cities of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, June 16, in an effort to highlight and celebrate a relationship that has spanned a century.

Video includes the same shot twice from separate cameras.