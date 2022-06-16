Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35 Assurance Baltic Round Robin b-roll

    VILNIUS, LITHUANIA

    06.16.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Two U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft, assigned to the Vermont Air National Guard's 158th Fighter Wing, and a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing, currently operating out of Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, conducted low approach flights in the capital cities of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, June 16, in an effort to highlight and celebrate a relationship that has spanned a century.
    Video includes the same shot twice from separate cameras.

    Date Taken: 06.16.2022
    Date Posted: 06.18.2022 16:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847753
    VIRIN: 220616-F-SS755-0001
    Filename: DOD_109065497
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: VILNIUS, LT 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, F-35 Assurance Baltic Round Robin b-roll, by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    deterrence
    Allies
    5th Gen
    BalticPartners

