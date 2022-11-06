Fireman Diego Fernandez and Petty Officer 3rd Class Sean Figgs, crewmembers from Coast Guard Station Portsmouth, perform a Coast Guard SAR demonstration aboard a 45-foot response boat alongside an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter at Harborfest in Norfolk, Virginia, Saturday June 11, 2022. The Coast Guard performs regular drills to remain ready to respond effectively to emergencies on the water. U.S. Coast Guard video and imagery by Petty Officer 2nd Class Katie Lipe.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2022 13:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|847749
|VIRIN:
|220611-G-SE431-1007
|PIN:
|220611
|Filename:
|DOD_109065354
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Crewmembers from Coast Guard Station Portsmouth perform a SAR demo at Harborfest in Norfolk, Virginia, by PO2 Katie Lipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT