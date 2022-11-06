Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Crewmembers from Coast Guard Station Portsmouth perform a SAR demo at Harborfest in Norfolk, Virginia

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Katie Lipe 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Fireman Diego Fernandez and Petty Officer 3rd Class Sean Figgs, crewmembers from Coast Guard Station Portsmouth, perform a Coast Guard SAR demonstration aboard a 45-foot response boat alongside an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter at Harborfest in Norfolk, Virginia, Saturday June 11, 2022. The Coast Guard performs regular drills to remain ready to respond effectively to emergencies on the water. U.S. Coast Guard video and imagery by Petty Officer 2nd Class Katie Lipe.

    Date Taken: 06.11.2022
    Date Posted: 06.18.2022 13:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 847749
    VIRIN: 220611-G-SE431-1007
    PIN: 220611
    Filename: DOD_109065354
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    This work, Crewmembers from Coast Guard Station Portsmouth perform a SAR demo at Harborfest in Norfolk, Virginia, by PO2 Katie Lipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SAR
    uscg
    coast guard
    norfolk
    station portsmouth
    harborfest
    fifth district

