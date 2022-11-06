BALTOPS Close Air Support Flight

U.S. Marines assigned to the Aviation Combat Element, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a close air support flight in Latvia during BALTOPS 22, June 8, 2022. BALTOPS 22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Yvonna Guyette)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2022 10:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|847746
|VIRIN:
|220611-M-VQ041-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109065300
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|LV
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
