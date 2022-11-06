Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BALTOPS Close Air Support Flight

    LATVIA

    06.11.2022

    Video by Cpl. Yvonna Guyette 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to the Aviation Combat Element, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a close air support flight in Latvia during BALTOPS 22, June 8, 2022. BALTOPS 22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Yvonna Guyette)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2022
    Date Posted: 06.18.2022 10:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847746
    VIRIN: 220611-M-VQ041-2001
    Filename: DOD_109065300
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: LV

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BALTOPS Close Air Support Flight, by Cpl Yvonna Guyette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    22nd MEU
    BALTOPS22

