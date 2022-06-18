Deployed U.S. Airmen and Soldiers recount memories of their Dad on the Fourth of July at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, June 13, 2022
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2022 05:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|847726
|VIRIN:
|220618-Z-YI114-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109065155
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Thinking of Dad on the 4th, by TSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT