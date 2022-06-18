Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thinking of Dad on the 4th

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    06.18.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Deployed U.S. Airmen and Soldiers recount memories of their Dad on the Fourth of July at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, June 13, 2022

    Date Taken: 06.18.2022
    Date Posted: 06.18.2022 05:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 847726
    VIRIN: 220618-Z-YI114-1001
    Filename: DOD_109065155
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thinking of Dad on the 4th, by TSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    shout-out
    family
    southwest asia
    deployment
    father's day
    bloopers

