Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Shield 22 Stinger Reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MEDULIN, CROATIA

    04.09.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Yountz 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade fire a FIM-92 Stinger during an air defense live-fire exercise alongside soldiers with the Croatian Air Defense Regiment. This training is part of Exercise Shield 22 at Kamenjak near Medulin, Croatia on April 9, 2022.

    Exercise Shield 22 is an annual Croatian air defense exercise that aims at strengthening the execution of the Air Defense tasks against low and medium altitude moving targets. During the exercise, the 173rd Airborne Brigade and Croatian Air Defense Regiment conduct joint training on Air Defense Tactics, Techniques and Procedures to include air-space control, deconfliction and surveillance as well as targeting and live fire engagement against flying objects on low and medium level altitudes.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. John Yountz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.18.2022 04:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 847725
    VIRIN: 220409-A-TO756-414
    PIN: 220409
    Filename: DOD_109065145
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: MEDULIN, HR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Paratrooper

    Airborne

    TAGS

    NATO
    Croatia
    Shield
    EUCOM
    US Army
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT