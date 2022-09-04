Shield 22 Stinger Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade fire a FIM-92 Stinger during an air defense live-fire exercise alongside soldiers with the Croatian Air Defense Regiment. This training is part of Exercise Shield 22 at Kamenjak near Medulin, Croatia on April 9, 2022.



Exercise Shield 22 is an annual Croatian air defense exercise that aims at strengthening the execution of the Air Defense tasks against low and medium altitude moving targets. During the exercise, the 173rd Airborne Brigade and Croatian Air Defense Regiment conduct joint training on Air Defense Tactics, Techniques and Procedures to include air-space control, deconfliction and surveillance as well as targeting and live fire engagement against flying objects on low and medium level altitudes.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.



(U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. John Yountz)