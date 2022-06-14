U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct a certification exercise, on White Beach, Okinawa, Japan, June 13-16, 2022. CERTEX was conducted to evaluate the Marines of 5th ANGLICO’s proficiency in planning, coordinating, and conducting partner nation liaison capabilities. III MIG functions as the vanguard of III MEF, operating in the Indo-Pacific regions information environment, and supports Marine Air Ground Task Force operations with communications, intelligence, and supporting arms liaison capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Grace Gerlach)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2022 02:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|847723
|VIRIN:
|220614-M-ST547-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109065100
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|WHITE BEACH, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 5th ANGLICO CERTEX, by Cpl Grace Gerlach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
