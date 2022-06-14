Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    5th ANGLICO CERTEX

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WHITE BEACH, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.14.2022

    Video by Cpl. Grace Gerlach 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct a certification exercise, on White Beach, Okinawa, Japan, June 13-16, 2022. CERTEX was conducted to evaluate the Marines of 5th ANGLICO’s proficiency in planning, coordinating, and conducting partner nation liaison capabilities. III MIG functions as the vanguard of III MEF, operating in the Indo-Pacific regions information environment, and supports Marine Air Ground Task Force operations with communications, intelligence, and supporting arms liaison capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Grace Gerlach)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.18.2022 02:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 847723
    VIRIN: 220614-M-ST547-1001
    Filename: DOD_109065100
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: WHITE BEACH, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th ANGLICO CERTEX, by Cpl Grace Gerlach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    5th ANGLICO
    CERTEX
    White Beach
    III MEF
    5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company
    III MIG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT