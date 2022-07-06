Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers SWF50 NEWS - Dallas Floodway Levee Raise Groundbreaking Ceremony

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2022

    Video by Andre J Mayeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    Fort Worth District Commander Col. Jon Stover, along with Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, City of Dallas officials, and others, broke ground on the Dallas Floodway Levee Raise June 7, 2022.

    Hear Col. Stover, Sarvi Ashraf and Carlos Denson, Dallas Floodway Program and Project Managers, discuss this $459 million project, $298 million from the federal government through the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018, includes improvements to levees along the #TrinityRiver west of Downtown #Dallas. The first phase is a $56 million project to raise levees on both sides of the river and flatten the slope.

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.17.2022 17:59
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 847701
    VIRIN: 220607-D-QP147-681
    Filename: DOD_109064719
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 

    TAGS

    Dallas
    Texas
    Flood Risk Management
    Dallas Floodway

