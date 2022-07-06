Fort Worth District Commander Col. Jon Stover, along with Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, City of Dallas officials, and others, broke ground on the Dallas Floodway Levee Raise June 7, 2022.
Hear Col. Stover, Sarvi Ashraf and Carlos Denson, Dallas Floodway Program and Project Managers, discuss this $459 million project, $298 million from the federal government through the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018, includes improvements to levees along the #TrinityRiver west of Downtown #Dallas. The first phase is a $56 million project to raise levees on both sides of the river and flatten the slope.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2022 17:59
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|847701
|VIRIN:
|220607-D-QP147-681
|Filename:
|DOD_109064719
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers SWF50 NEWS - Dallas Floodway Levee Raise Groundbreaking Ceremony, by Andre J Mayeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT